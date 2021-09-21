CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli Lake: How Pakistan won the war in Afghanistan

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is the Taliban, of course, the fanatics who have formed an interim government featuring several wanted terrorists. But an even bigger winner may be the Taliban’s primary patron: Pakistan. Most U.S. allies expressed shock, sadness and anger at the Taliban’s victory last month in Kabul. But Pakistan Prime Minister...

dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Mismatch of mindsets: why the Taliban won in Afghanistan

Some years ago, in Afghanistan, the anthropologist Scott Atran asked a Taliban fighter what it would take to stop the fighting, because families on both sides were crying. The fighter replied: “Leave our country and the crying will stop.”. The crying may not have stopped, but the Taliban have taken...
WORLD
Fox News

Biden intended to lie and deceive the American people from day one on Afghanistan: Parnell

Retired Army Infantry Captain Sean Parnell joined "Fox News Primetime" to weigh in on the crisis in Afghanistan. SEAN PARNELL: Yeah, it's an unbelievable slap in the face, by the way, to anybody who served this country for the last 20 years to have Joe Biden trod out to the podium and call the withdrawal—or surrender really— in Afghanistan an extraordinary success. And Joe Biden, by the way, he intended to lie and deceive the American people from day one on Afghanistan. Look no further than his conversation with President Ghani of Afghanistan in late July where he tried to convince President Ghani to tell the world that the Taliban was not as strong as we knew that they were in exchange for military aid from the United States of America. So, Joe Biden intended to deceive the American people all along and as a result we’re seeing this disastrous surrender in Afghanistan. We’ve got Americans left behind— thousands of our allies left behind. One of our final acts in Afghanistan was killing an aid worker and seven children and what blows me away beyond all of this is that no one has been held accountable. It is unbelievable to me that the only person that’s been held accountable is a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps, who was front towards enemy, that simply called for accountability in a very professional way. He’s in jail tonight and that is absolutely unacceptable.
MILITARY
New York Post

Trump rages against Afghan pullout during bombshell Senate hearing

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that last month’s US withdrawal from Afghanistan was “developed by a child’s mind” as two of America’s top military officers and the secretary of defense confirmed that President Biden was advised to keep at least 2,500 forces in the country to prevent the Taliban from overrunning the Western-backed government.
POTUS
The Week

U.S. commander confirms Taliban floated U.S. control of Kabul security during evacuation

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, on Wednesday testified before the House Armed Services Committee that he had a meeting with Taliban representative Abdul Ghani Baradar in Doha, Qatar. During the Aug. 15 meeting, Baradar floated the idea of the American military taking control of Kabul's security during the evacuation process, McKenzie testified. The remark confirmed previous reporting from The Washington Post.
MILITARY

