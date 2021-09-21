CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NinjaRMM Grows Into Full-Blown MSP Software Platform; Unveils Ticketing Software

Cover picture for the articleAmid heavy M&A activity in the MSP software market, NinjaRMM has preferred to grow and expand organically. And the strategy appears to be paying major dividends. Initially a provider of RMM (remote monitoring and management) software for MSPs, NinjaRMM expanded into cloud-based backup and disaster recovery software in 2020, and is now preparing Ninja Ticketing for MSPs and IT support help desks.

