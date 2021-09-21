NinjaRMM Grows Into Full-Blown MSP Software Platform; Unveils Ticketing Software

Business software provider Freshworks made its public debut on Nasdaq on Wednesday. Chief Marketing Officer Stacey Epstein joined Cheddar to talk about the decision behind launching an IPO in the U.S. and how the India-based company is pioneering on behalf of other businesses from its home country. "I think a lot of entrepreneurs and visionaries in India can see themselves someday in the same shoes as our CEO and our company, and I think we’re going to see a lot more great SaaS companies coming out of that India ecosystem," she said.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO