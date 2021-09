NATICK – Natick Police said they are searching for a firearm that fell off the roof of a vehicle near a Natick elementary school. “A person has reported that they inadvertently left a firearm on top of their vehicle and it may have fallen off in the area of Lilja School. The area has been thoroughly searched by police and is being searched again. If you see anything, please do not handle it and call 9-1-1 immediately,’ said Natick Police Chief Hicks in an alert. “As a precaution Officers will be stationed in the area for the start of school today.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO