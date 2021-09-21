CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams HC Sean McVay Provides Update on RB Darrell Henderson's Injury

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMfrQ_0c3G86ZJ00

Rams running back Darrell Henderson suffered an injury in Sunday's Week 2 game against the Colts, and on Monday coach Sean McVay provided an update.

The injury was classified by McVay as a rib cartilage injury that Henderson is dealing with.

McVay said he's "hopeful and optimistic" that Henderson will be ready to go for Week 3 when the Rams take on the Buccaneers. He adds that Henderson will be closely evaluated during the week and determine what his game designation will be on Friday.

"We want to give him as much time as possible to get as healthy as possible," McVay said. "This is something that if the pain subsides, then we will be confident to be able to utilize him."

Whether or not Henderson will be available, McVay said running back's Sony Michel and Jake Funk will be involved to a larger capacity going forward.

"You can definitely expect to see Sony (Michel) and Jake (Funk) possibility utilized more this week."

Henderson, who has battled significant injuries in his past, will look to overcome yet another setback.

The Rams' lead back has registered 123 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries this season.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest.

RamDigest

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

