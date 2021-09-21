CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kenosha museums and libraries hosting spooky Halloween fun

By Liz Snyder
Kenosha News.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenosha's public museums and libraries celebrate the Halloween season with special events for families, children, teens and adults:. Dinos in the Dark: Visitors are welcome to take a flashlight tour of the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Bring a flashlight and walk among the dinosaur skeletons, which “will come alive in the shadows as you discover their unique features.” At the museum, 5608 10th Ave. $5 admission ($2 for Friends of the Museum). Note: Registration is required in advance. Call 262-653-4450. Tours are 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 15, 22 and 29. Each evening includes four half-hour sessions. You must register for a specific time slot.

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

 

