CSCA boys soccer state coaches polls, Week 2

Register Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article3. Hand 98 3-0 4. Wethersfield 81 3-0 Others receiving votes: Middletown 16, Norwalk 14, Newington 13, Bethel 12, Danbury 9, Darien 6, Guilford and Masuk 5, Newtown 2. Coaches voting: Dave Zlatin, Avon; Chris Laughton, Norwalk; Vito Caligiuri, Watertown; Jim Lewicki, independent; Joe Mancini, Pomperaug; Tony Fernandes, Bethel; Zeke Seguro, Hall; Vic Santos, independent; Chris Cap, West Haven; Colin Delaney, independent; Nick Boorman, Farmington; Dan Woog Staples, Artur Branco Cheshire; Vitto Calliguiri Watertown.

