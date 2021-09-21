CSCA boys soccer state coaches polls, Week 2

Ellsworth's Addi Laslie had quite the week, so much so, that she's been recognized as the MaxPreps/United Soccer Coaches Maine State Player of the Week. Laslie scored 2 hat tricks this past week to help pace the Eagles to 2 victories. She had 3 goals and an assist in the victory on September 8th against George Stevens Academy and 3 goals and an assist in the victory against Foxcroft Academy on September 11th.

MAINE STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO