Downtown Roseburg to see a number of changes

Changes are coming to the downtown Roseburg building that for more than a century housed Roseburg Book & Stationery, including two new businesses moving in. Roseburg Book & Stationery opened in 1910 in downtown Roseburg, surviving the Great Depression, two recessions, the rise of big-box stores and the rise of online shopping. Janice and Gary Quist owned and operated the store for more than 20 years before selling it to Jason Byers in 2014. He closed the store in the spring of 2019 and sold the building, located at 549 SE Jackson St., to local entrepreneur Trevor Mauch.