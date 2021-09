Another Kiowa County Fair has come and gone, and our 4-H year is coming to an end. Overall, 4-H participation and Open Class entries were down, but the quality of work from Exhibits was exceptional! 4-H is for kids 8 to 18, but also provides a program called Cloverbuds for the younger kids ages 5 to 7. We are happy to explain how 4-H works and what projects we have to offer, just contact the Extension Office at 719-438-5321.

KIOWA COUNTY, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO