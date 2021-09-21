CSCA boys soccer state coaches polls, Week 2

Holmdel has lost a slew of scoring to graduation over the past several seasons but through three games this year, the Hornets once again have the conference’s top scorer. Worobel was starting to find his footing as a junior last year when an injury derailed his season and now as a senior, he has been dominant up top. He kicked off his senior campaign by scoring four times in a 5-1 win over a solid Monmouth roster, then scored the golden goal in a 1-0 overtime win at Middletown North to catapult Holmdel to another hot start.

14 DAYS AGO