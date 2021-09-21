Peterson's Return Didn't Go as Planned

It was just supposed to be another game.

That's how Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson described his return to State Farm Stadium after spending the previous 10 years with the Arizona Cardinals.

"It was great. It felt like I had been talking about it all week," Peterson said following Minnesota's 34-33 loss to the Cardinals. "It felt like a regular game. That’s how I wanted to approach it and that’s how I wanted to keep myself grounded and relax throughout the game as well. Just not let my emotions get too high, just cruising altitude. I believe in that and I feel like I was for the entire game. Just wish I would’ve had one play back."

That one play? A DeAndre Hopkins touchdown, where an initial post route was reversed after Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was forced out of the pocket, finding an open Hopkins in the left corner of the end zone.

Yet, there was another play that Peterson may reflect upon when studying film. On Rondale Moore's 77-yard touchdown catch, Peterson was caught guarding Hopkins deep down the field. No problem, right? Only if the rookie Moore hadn't been behind him, completely wide open.

It was business as usual for the Cardinals heading into the game as well, as head coach Kliff Kingsbury maintained that mantra throughout the week leading up to the game.

"Obviously, Pat was great player for a long time and his teammates love him,” Kingsbury said. “Hopefully for both sides, it’s just the next game. That’s what it should be about. That’s the way I see it. It’s the next game and we wish Pat luck outside of this week and we move on."

That was before Peterson walked into the Red Sea and didn't emerge victorious, however.

It was an odd homecoming for Peterson, a player so beloved by fans in Arizona for a decade for his contributions while also departing with harsh words directed towards the team after his release, turning what may have been a heartfelt return into a game where Cardinals fans actively rooted against him play after play.

Time will march forward, and so will Peterson and the Cardinals organization. The truth is, Arizona's 2-0 start will have fans quickly forgetting about Peterson thanks to higher aspirations that so far are on track.

Although the red carpet wasn't exactly rolled out for Peterson's return, there will come a time in the future where the two sides will finally appreciate each other and all they accomplished together.

For now, the Cardinals prepare themselves for the Jacksonville Jaguars with two wins under their belt while Peterson will try to figure out how to help dig the Vikings out of an 0-2 hole.

Perhaps Peterson could use the shovel he didn't put away over the summer.