Live updates: Marin supervisors meeting

When the Marin County Board of Supervisors meets today, supervisors will consider approval of labor agreements with all eight of its employee unions, including its largest, the Marin Association of Public Employees. The supervisors will also consider approving a bonus and wage increases for its unrepresented employees and consider adopting a resolution proclaiming Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 Hispanic heritage month. At noon, the supervisors will meet in closed session to discuss litigation involving the Salmon Protection and Watershed Network. Follow on your mobile device.