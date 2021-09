MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new ABC show that’s both set in and filming in the capital city is looking for extras to appear on screen. The show, “The Wonder Years,” tells the story of a Black middle-class family in Montgomery in the late 1960s through the viewpoint of 12-year-old Dean, according to ABC. The show is inspired by the 1988 series of the same name.

