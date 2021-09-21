CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LTE: Thank you school food service staff

By Elizabeth Hoffman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we move through the month of September, the Glens Falls Hospital Health Promotion Center would not only like to observe National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, but we would like to acknowledge the hard work our area school food services directors and team members have put forth this past year to feed area children healthy meals throughout this challenging time. Not only have they fed and supported our students through the pandemic, but they have also helped to combat childhood obesity at the same time.

