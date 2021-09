The UFC 266 bonuses have been released. The pay-per-view event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. Headlining the card was a featherweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. This fight saw an incredible third round. Volkanovski was in control of the first two rounds. Ortega dropped him in the third and went for a guillotine on top. Alexander got out of it only to be caught in a triangle choke and only to get out of it. Volkanovski smashed him with shots on top. Volkanovski controlled the fourth round with a scramble into top position. They exchanged in the fifth round but it was Volkanovski walking away with the decision win and retaining the featherweight title.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO