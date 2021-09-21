CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Please Enable JavaScript

cltampa.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.cltampa.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 0

Related
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
cltampa.com

The Dead Daisies bring Sunset Strip rock to St. Petersburg this weekend

Self-described “supergroup” The Dead Daisies brings Sunset Strip rock and roll to St. Petersburg on Saturday for a show at Jannus Live. The band members’ names are unfamiliar, but they’ve all played the fame game at some point thanks to stints with mega groups like Black Sabbath, Whitesnake, and Journey. Though not at all a tribute act, thanks to a handful of original albums, the high-octane (read: “Kickstart my Heart”) version of “Fortunate Son” gets the most streaming love.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service#Food Drink
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco events calendar

1. REBECCA BLACK; 2. The Miley Cyrus Wrecking Ball; 3. Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — San Francisco; 4. Cheaper Than Therapy, Stand-up Comedy: Sat, Oct 16, 2021 Late Show; 5. Double Rainbow: Live Stand-Up Comedy at Aviator Nation;
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SPY

Your WFH Office Needs One of These Paper Shredders

In a world constantly filling itself with more data, ensuring you’re not leaving trails of valuable information can be a demanding process. Bank statements, pay slips and other private papers show important details, like your social security number, passwords and bank account numbers. These bits of information make you susceptible to identity theft. Whether at home, the office or your new work-from-home office, it’s a good idea to have one of the best paper shredders on hand. Paper Shredders and Security There are, of course, several best practices everyone should follow, such as always protecting your social security number, securing all your...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Road to VR

Facebook Announces $50M Research & Partnership Fund to “build the metaverse responsibly”

Back in July Facebook announced that it had spun up a new organization internally to begin building part of the metaverse, a series of interconnected virtual experiences and worlds that the company believes is the next step for human communication and interaction. As part of that effort Facebook this week announced that it’s earmarking $50 million to spend on external research and partnerships to help the company “ensure [our metaverse] products are developed responsibly.”
BUSINESS
cltampa.com

The best Tampa Bay restaurants and bars of 2021, according to our readers

Thousands of votes later, the results are finally in for Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's 2021 Best of The Bay reader's poll. Here you'll find the area's best restaurants, coffee shops, bars, food trucks, chefs and more, all determined by you and your neighbors. If you don't see your personal favorites here, maybe this will lead you to a few new places to try!
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy