Please Enable JavaScript

In a world constantly filling itself with more data, ensuring you’re not leaving trails of valuable information can be a demanding process. Bank statements, pay slips and other private papers show important details, like your social security number, passwords and bank account numbers. These bits of information make you susceptible to identity theft. Whether at home, the office or your new work-from-home office, it’s a good idea to have one of the best paper shredders on hand. Paper Shredders and Security There are, of course, several best practices everyone should follow, such as always protecting your social security number, securing all your...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO