TORONTO, CANADA -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ('Waste Connections' or the 'Company') today announced the repayment of all of its outstanding senior notes under its master note purchase agreements (the 'Notes') with an aggregate principal amount of $1.500 billion and maturities ranging from 2022 through 2027. The Company used the proceeds from its recently completed registered offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 2.20% Senior Notes due 2032 and $850 million aggregate principal amount of 2.95% Senior Notes due 2052 plus incremental borrowings under its revolving credit facility to fund the Notes repayment along with the associated make-whole premium and related fees, for which the Company expects to reflect a charge of approximately $115 million in its third quarter 2021 financial results.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO