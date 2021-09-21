CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Port, FL

FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

By CURT ANDERSON
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4M3N_0c3FrJK000
Missing Traveler Law enforcement officials investigate home of a young man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 in North Port, Fla. The officers served a search warrant at the home of the parents of her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for questioning. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson) (Curt Anderson)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — (AP) — The FBI says a county coroner has confirmed that human remains found in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park are those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who disappeared while on a cross-country road trip with a boyfriend who is now being sought by authorities in Florida.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue determined her manner of death was homicide, but did not disclose a cause of death pending final autopsy results, officials said Tuesday. Petito’s body was found Sunday near an undeveloped camping area that’s surrounded by woodlands and brush, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Jackson, Wyoming.

The FBI also requested for anyone with information about boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s role in Petito’s death to contact the agency.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities renewed their search Tuesday of a swampy preserve area near the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered at a Wyoming national park months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.

Police in North Port, Florida, said Tuesday morning that investigators have returned to the Carlton Reserve to look for Brian Laundrie, 23.

Investigators searched the 24,000-acre (9,700-hectare) Florida nature preserve over the weekend without success. They focused on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there.

Authorities are using helicopters, drones, dogs and officers in all-terrain vehicles in their search for Laundrie. About 75% of the search area is underwater.

On Monday, the FBI went to Laundrie's parents' home in North Port and removed several boxes and towed away a car neighbors said Laundrie's mother typically used.

Laundrie and Petito had been living with his parents at the North Port home before the road trip on which she died.

The young couple had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.

In Wyoming, the FBI announced Sunday that agents had discovered a body on the edge of Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited. No details on the cause of death were released. An autopsy was set for Tuesday.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified,” FBI agent Charles Jones said.

Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case, but his whereabouts in recent days were unknown.

Petito’s father, Joseph, posted on social media an image of a broken heart above a picture of his daughter, with the message: “She touched the world.”

In an interview broadcast Monday on TV’s “Dr. Phil” show, Joseph Petito said Laundrie and his daughter had dated for 2 1/2 years, and Laundrie was “always respectful.” During the interview, which was recorded before his daughter’s body was found, Petito said the couple had taken a previous road trip to California in her car and there were no problems.

Joseph Petito said the family began worrying after several days without hearing from their daughter.

“We called Brian, we called the mom, we called the dad, we called the sister, we called every number that we could find,” Joseph Petito said. “No phone calls were picked up, no text messages were returned.”

Joseph Petito said he wants Laundrie to be held accountable for whatever part he played in his daughter's disappearance, along with his family for protecting him.

“I hope they get what’s coming, and that includes his folks,” Joseph Petito said. “Because I’ll tell you, right now, they are just as complicit, in my book.”

The FBI said investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have seen the couple around Grand Teton.

Gabby Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on New York’s Long Island. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Sarasota.

A man who saw Petito and Laundrie fighting in Moab, Utah, on Aug. 12 called 911 to report a domestic violence incident, according to a recording of the call obtained from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. The man said he saw Laundrie slap Petito while walking through the town and proceeded to hit her before the two got in their van and drove off.

Video released by the Moab police showed that an officer pulled the couple’s van over on the same day after it was seen speeding and hitting a curb near Arches National Park. The body-camera footage showed an upset Petito.

Laundrie said on the video that the couple had gotten into a scuffle after he climbed into the van with dirty feet. He said he did not want to pursue a domestic violence charge against Petito, who officers decided was the aggressor.

Moab police separated the couple for the night, with Laundrie checking into a motel and Petito remaining with the van.

In the footage, Gabby Petito cried as she told the officer she and Laundrie had been arguing over her excessive cleaning of the van. She told the officer she has OCD — obsessive compulsive disorder.

On “Dr. Phil,” her father said that was not literally true. She just likes to keep her living area orderly and was using slang, he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

After 15 years in prison, man cleared in deaths of 5 kids

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — Murder charges were dismissed Thursday against a man who spent 15 years in prison for the fire-related deaths of five children in suburban Detroit, the climax of an investigation that found misconduct by police and prosecutors. Juwan Deering will not face a second trial, Oakland...
DETROIT, MI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Case ends against man wrongly convicted of 5 kids' deaths

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — Murder charges were dismissed Thursday against a man who spent 15 years in prison for the fire-related deaths of five children in suburban Detroit, the climax of an investigation that found misconduct by police and prosecutors. Juwan Deering will not face a second trial, Oakland...
DETROIT, MI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

School board group asks US for help policing threats

A group representing school board members around the country asked President Joe Biden on Thursday for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats made over policies including mask mandates, likening the vitriol to a form of domestic terrorism. Parents and community members have been disrupting meetings and threatening board members...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
California State
North Port, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Local
Florida Government
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa PD hosts S.W.A.T. session for officers in training

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department has wrapped up a S.W.A.T. training session that included officers in training from several different departments. Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, and Bixby officers took part in the session. The session lasted 40 hours and included classroom and practical training. Those interested...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Prisons, border wall: How GOP is looking to use COVID money

CHICAGO — (AP) — When Democrats passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, Republicans called it liberal "pet projects" disguised as pandemic aid. But now that Republican governors and local leaders have the money in hand, they are using it for things on their wish lists, too. Alabama...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Forensic Identification#Long Island#Ap#Grand Teton National Park#The Carlton Reserve
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

130-year-old shipwreck in North Dakota visible after drought

BISMARCK, N.D. — A steamboat shipwrecked for nearly 130 years in North Dakota is visible for the first time in more than a decade due to a drought. The Abner O’Neal, built in 1884, sank in the Missouri River on July 17, 1892, according to the State Historical Society of North Dakota. The ship struck a rock while traveling between Washburn and Manden and sank, KXMB reported. The ship was transporting 9,000 bushels of wheat when it sank, according to KFYR.
BISMARCK, ND
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shakira says wild boars attacked her, stole her purse

Pop superstar Shakira said she was attacked by a pair of wild boars who stole her bag as she and her son were walking at a park in Barcelona. She shared news of the incident in a series of videos posted Wednesday to her Instagram stories, according to BBC News. The videos are no longer online, as Instagram stories disappear after 24 hours.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
44K+
Followers
72K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy