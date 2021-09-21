Stone Island x New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Collaboration

Arguably one of the most anticipated new collaborative partnerships of 2021 is the newfound union between Stone Island and New Balance. Announced officially in March of this year, the label known for its innovative construction and dye methods brings its expertise to New Balance’s foremost in performance footwear through its Tokyo Studio initiative, seamlessly integrating a highly technical aesthetic with NB’s adherence to heritage. And while we may have expected some type of outdoor-ready footwear, it actually focuses on the brand’s foremost marathon shoe, arriving just in time for the upcoming Boston marathon on October 11th.

