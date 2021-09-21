South Olive Tennis Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Scheduled for 9/23

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (September 21, 2021) – The City of West Palm Beach will host a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated South Olive Tennis Center on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend!

WHO:

City of West Palm Beach,

City Commissioners,

Neighborhood residents and general public

WHAT:

South Olive Tennis Center Ribbon Cutting

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for the newly renovated South Olive Tennis Center. Neighborhood residents and the public are invited to attend!

The 3,061 sq. ft. facility now features more amenities and larger locker rooms for residents, visitors and tennis enthusiasts. The building will be Leadership in Environmental and Energy Design (LEED) certifiable. The $2 million project was funded, in large part, by federal block grants. The project was designed with input from South End residents.

WHERE:

345 Summa Street

WHEN:

Thursday, September 23, 2021, 6 p.m.

CONTACT: City of West Palm Beach Department of Parks & Recreation (561) 804-4900 (TTY: 800-955-8771