We’ve known about a revamped version of the Disney Classic Games Collection and that it would be releasing “soon” on a variety of platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. After all, it was rated by the ESRB last month followed by some finer details of what would be included thanks to a report from Vooks. Today, this newly packaged collection is being formally announced as well as how owners of the previous release (Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King) can get the new additions without rebuying the entire game. See what’s included in the Disney Classic Games Collection for yourself with the announcement trailer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO