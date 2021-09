An estate agents’ body is calling for a review of the “outdated” levels at which home buyers start paying stamp duty as a tax break ends.Propertymark said the stamp duty holiday has been a success and its normal thresholds should now be reviewed.The “nil rate” stamp duty band in England and Northern Ireland was temporarily raised to £500,000 in July 2020, enabling buyers to save up to £15,000.This helped to turbo-boost the housing market which had nearly ground to a halt early in the coronavirus pandemic.From July 1 this year, the holiday was tapered to £250,000, prompting a rush of...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO