3 homicides in St. Louis city, county are connected, police say

ST. LOUIS — Dr. Cathy “Mama Cat” Daniels to much of the St. Louis community is representative of the generosity of humanity. Daniels founded her organization, PotBangerz, in the wake of the Ferguson uprising. PotBangerz was born of the idea that Black Lives Matter means all Black lives, including the least seen and least served — and the idea that one way to uplift all people is by serving them good food. Today, PotBangerz is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose donations allow them to buy food to cook meals and snacks for 150-200 members of St. Louis' unhoused community.

