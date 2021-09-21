CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

3 homicides in St. Louis city, county are connected, police say

 8 days ago
The victims include a 16-year-old girl from Jennings

5 On Your Side

St. Louis needs 911 dispatchers. Here's why it's having trouble hiring them.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ Personnel Department has sent 95 applicants to the understaffed and overworked police dispatch center since June – but only six have been hired. Police and city leaders say problems with those applicants, and the personnel process, are making it hard to hire people. And that is part of what's keeping callers on hold for far longer than industry standards, according to Lt. Adam Koeln, commander of the police department's Communications Division.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County commander detached from high-profile unit following I-Team investigation

CLAYTON, Mo. — A high-ranking St. Louis County police commander has been detached from the department’s Community Engagement Unit following an I-Team investigation into allegations that she has assaulted, stalked, and harassed her ex-boyfriend, a former police officer, and several others. The I-Team reported the allegations against Lt. Arrethie Williams...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Missouri husband, wife plead guilty in Capitol insurrection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A southwestern Missouri couple pleaded guilty for their roles in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January. Kelsey Wilson, 30, and Zachary Wilson, 32, both of Springfield, each pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a misdemeanor count of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, the Kansas City Star reported.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Missouri man to be executed next week, supporters push for clemency

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Advocates for a Missouri man scheduled to be put to death next week are urging Gov. Mike Parson to grant clemency, citing his intellectual disability. A rally was taking place Wednesday at the Capitol rotunda in Jefferson City in support of Ernest Johnson, 61, who was convicted of killing three people during a robbery at a Columbia convenience store in 1994. Advocates planned to deliver a petition with around 23,000 signatures, asking the Republican governor to halt the execution by lethal injection, scheduled for Tuesday evening at the prison in Bonne Terre.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Police say officer shot at man who pointed gun at him, no injuries reported

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after an officer shot at and missed a man in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the department's Special Response Unit were trying to arrest a domestic assault suspect on Lord Drive at around 1 p.m. Tuesday. As the man was exiting his vehicle, he pulled out a gun and pointed a gun at an officer according to police.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Shots fired at Overland officer leads to pursuit, crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are in custody after a police pursuit out of Overland ended in a crash in the City of St. Louis Monday morning. According to Overland Police Chief Andy Mackey, the pursuit began at around 6:30 a.m. after shots were fired at an officer who was out on a call for service. Police pursued a car into St. Louis, where it crashed at Goodfellow Boulevard and Lillian Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.
OVERLAND, MO
Police investigating deadly Sunday morning shooting in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Ferguson Sunday morning. According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, the Ferguson Police Department dispatched officers to the 1700 block of Barbados Lane at around 7:15 Sunday morning after gunshots were detected by ShotSpotter technology in the area. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.
FERGUSON, MO
5 On Your Side

Small group of anti-vaccine protesters claims 'Mercy fires heroes'

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A large sign grabbed the attention of drivers along a busy stretch of Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. COVID-19 vaccine protesters waved to drivers from the Manchester Road overpass during the Tuesday morning rush as they stood next to a sign with big, black letters that read “Mercy fires heroes.” Fewer than 10 protesters were there when 5 On Your Side spotted them around 8:30 a.m.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Mama Cat leaves St. Louis to begin a new chapter in Florida

ST. LOUIS — Dr. Cathy “Mama Cat” Daniels to much of the St. Louis community is representative of the generosity of humanity. Daniels founded her organization, PotBangerz, in the wake of the Ferguson uprising. PotBangerz was born of the idea that Black Lives Matter means all Black lives, including the least seen and least served — and the idea that one way to uplift all people is by serving them good food. Today, PotBangerz is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose donations allow them to buy food to cook meals and snacks for 150-200 members of St. Louis' unhoused community.
FLORIDA STATE
5 On Your Side

StretchLab, an 'assisted stretching' studio, opens first St. Louis-area location

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — A St. Louis-based franchisee on Tuesday opened the first Missouri location of StretchLab, an "assisted stretching" studio, in Town and Country. The studio, at 161 Lamp and Lantern Village, is owned by franchisees Laurel and Alan Burke of Creve Coeur through their BLAS Family Enterprises Inc. Fred Ford is the location's general manager. An entity affiliated with Maryland Heights-based Otis & Clark Properties owns the Lamp & Lantern Village Shopping Center property where the studio is located, according to St. Louis County records.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
