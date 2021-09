Yorktown Memorial Hospital in Yorktown Texas will be hosting a flashlight guide yourselves tour this SUNDAY, September 26th from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. during the day of course! You will be guided, so you don't get lost. However, it will be something of a 'self-guided tour.' This sounds like an awesome way to spend a Sunday as we get closer to Halloween. Bring your own flashlight! If you don't there will be some for sale at the hospital. The cost will be $20 per person and must be paid in cash upon arrival. No booking is necessary. More information here.

