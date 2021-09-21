Six-time U.S. Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee coming to Coatesville
COATESVIILLE — Six-time Olympic medalist and track and field legend, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, is coming to Coatesville on Monday, Sept. 27 to launch the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Winning in Life program, a 15-week youth empowerment curriculum which will engage 40 Coatesville youth, ages 9-12. Joyner-Kersee is considered by many to be the greatest female athlete ever. She was the first participant to score more than 7,000 points in the heptathlon in Olympic competition.www.dailylocal.com
