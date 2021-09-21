Six-time U.S. Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee coming to Coatesville

Ever wondered what it takes to stay at the top of your game in short-course racing? Well, now you can find out with this sneak peek at Georgia Taylor-Brown’s weekly training regime. Taylor-Brown won two medals at the Tokyo Games—silver in the women’s individual race and gold in the mixed relay—and she’s also the 2020 ITU world champion, so she clearly has a well-honed formula for success. This month she’s one of many short-course athletes racing the Super League Triathlon series: she finished second at the race in Jersey this past weekend (having finished second in London and Munich in the first two rounds) and she now heads into the fourth and final round in Malibu this weekend looking to build on these results.

