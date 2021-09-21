CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KY

Conservation organizations recognize removal of large dam

The Associated Press
 9 days ago

ROUNDHILL, Ky. (AP) — Conservation organizations are recognizing the removal of a large dam on the Green River in southcentral Kentucky.

Representatives from The Nature Conservancy, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and Kentucky Waterways Alliance gathered Monday at Green River Lock and Dam No. 5 in Butler County, the Daily News reported. The project will result in a healthier, more accessible and safer river, they said.

Removal of the 301-foot dam, which is estimated to cost $4.6 million, began in June and is expected to be completed in October. The project was funded through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Fish Passage Program and will restore 197 miles of the Green River to free-flowing conditions.

The Nature Conservancy will take ownership of the site after the dam’s removal and work to ensure the river is accessible to the public.

