Stars of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing should get their Covid vaccinations, Boris Johnson has said.The prime minister weighed into the row during a visit to the US to meet president Joe Biden.Two unnamed professional dancers on the hit show have reportedly refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, causing complications before the show’s return, with celebrity guests said to be unhappy to be partnered with them.In an interview with GB News in New York, Mr Johnson was asked what message he would send to any of the dancers resisting inoculation.“Everyone should take their jabs,” he replied.“Everyone should take their jabs...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO