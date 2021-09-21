Another orca whale in Washington's endangered southern resident pods is presumed dead

An administrative law judge has recommended that a Native American tribe in Washington state once again be allowed to hunt gray whales — a major step in its decades-long effort to resume the ancient practice.“This is a testament to what we've been saying all these years: that we're doing everything we can to show we're moving forward responsibly,” Patrick DePoe, vice chairman of the Makah Tribe on the remote northwestern tip of the Olympic Peninsula, said Friday. “We're not doing this for commercial reasons. We're doing it for spiritual and cultural reasons.”DePoe was in high school in the late...

