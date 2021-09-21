Another orca whale in Washington's endangered southern resident pods is presumed dead
Washington's whale watchers are mourning the loss of the second southern resident orca whale this summer. L47 — also known as "Marina" — was last seen in the Swanson Channel in February and has not been encountered since, leading the Center for Whale Research (CWR) to declare her likely deceased on Monday. She has not been seen with her offspring or grandoffspring in any encounters with researchers over the summer.www.seattlepi.com
