CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Another orca whale in Washington's endangered southern resident pods is presumed dead

By Callie Craighead
seattlepi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington's whale watchers are mourning the loss of the second southern resident orca whale this summer. L47 — also known as "Marina" — was last seen in the Swanson Channel in February and has not been encountered since, leading the Center for Whale Research (CWR) to declare her likely deceased on Monday. She has not been seen with her offspring or grandoffspring in any encounters with researchers over the summer.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

VIDEO: Watch 45-foot dead whale in Oregon explode 50 years ago | The carcass became ‘a stinking whale of a problem’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders and beyond are still abuzz about last Friday’s discovery of a humpback whale carcass floating in the waters off Staten Island, which scientists from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) are studying for causes of death. Meanwhile, some may recall that 50 years ago...
OREGON STATE
Port Townsend Leader

Record number of Bigg’s killer whales seen, as southern resident orcas struggle

The annual Bigg’s killer whale sightings record has been surpassed after nearly 30 Bigg’s whales were seen over Labor Day weekend in the Salish Sea. As of Sept. 6, unique sightings of Bigg’s killer whales have reached 793 in 2021, breaking the previous record of 747 sightings in 2019, according to the Pacific Whale Watch Association.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct

Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government is declaring them extinct.It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they've exhausted efforts to find these 23. And they warn climate change, on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common as a warming planet adds to the dangers facing imperiled plants and wildlife. The ivory-billed woodpecker was perhaps the best known species the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Three critically endangered whales are now pregnant and could save species

Three critically endangered whales are now pregnant and could help save the species, scientists have said. Aerial drone research by scientists in Washington state has given hope to researchers in British Columbia that the three pregnant killer whales could help the species move away from the edge of extinction. Washington state scientists Dr Holly Fearnbach, of SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research, and Dr John Durban, of Southall Environmental Associates, discovered the presumed pregnancies. Dr Durban told the Northwest News Network the “hope” for the recovery of the species is “fragile”. “Last year, we documented a number of other pregnant...
ANIMALS
Gloucester Daily Times

Half measures put endangered right whales at risk

New regulations from the National Marine Fisheries Service designed to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales from deadly fishing gear used in the U.S. lobster and crab fisheries fall short and continue to put whales at risk of deadly fishing entanglements. In development since 2017, the new rule calls...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Whale Watchers#Orcas#Cwr#Cappuccino#K21#J36
Skagit Valley Herald

One Southern Resident orca, L47, is missing from her pod

One of the endangered Southern Resident orcas is missing and likely deceased, according to the Center for Whale Research. The center’s crews have seen L47’s mariline six times in September and spotted all of her offspring and grand offspring, but she was missing from the group. The center last spotted...
ANIMALS
KING 5

Grandmother orca among two missing Southern Resident killer whales

SEATTLE — Two more Southern Resident killer whales are missing and removed from the latest population numbers, the Center for Whale Research (CWR) announced Monday. A 47-year-old grandmother orca is missing from her pod and likely deceased. CWR confirmed a 35-year-old male orca is deceased after showing extreme emaciation. The...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Tribe wins major step toward resuming whaling off Washington

An administrative law judge has recommended that a Native American tribe in Washington state once again be allowed to hunt gray whales — a major step in its decades-long effort to resume the ancient practice.“This is a testament to what we've been saying all these years: that we're doing everything we can to show we're moving forward responsibly,” Patrick DePoe, vice chairman of the Makah Tribe on the remote northwestern tip of the Olympic Peninsula, said Friday. “We're not doing this for commercial reasons. We're doing it for spiritual and cultural reasons.”DePoe was in high school in the late...
POLITICS
Inhabitat.com

Rocket launch site could threaten endangered southern emu-wren

Construction of the planned permanent rocket launching facility at Whaler’s Bay in South Australia may push some species to extinction, including the southern emu-wren. The southern emu-wren is listed as an endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list. The proposed construction by Southern Launch,...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

23 species to be declared extinct in US as conservationists say officials were ‘too slow’ to save them

The extinctions of 22 animals and one plant are to be announced on Wednesday by US federal wildlife officials. Among those being removed from the endangered species list are the ivory-billed woodpecker, which had its last definitive sighting in Louisiana in 1944, the yellow-breasted Bachman’s warbler and the Kauai O’o, a bird native to Hawaii.
WILDLIFE
seattlepi.com

Yellowstone: Exposure killed man at lake, no sign of brother

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — An autopsy has determined that a man whose body was found on the shore of a lake in Yellowstone National Park died of hypothermia, park officials said Wednesday. Mark O’Neill, 67, of Chimacum, Washington, had been on a four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

Lifeless Deep-Sea Shark With Pig-Like Face Washed Ashore in Mediterranean Beach

The sea indeed offers a wide range of unique marine lives, wherein millions provide very odd opportunity to be seen on shore. One bizarre encounter was the appearance of a pig-faced shark in an Italian island of Elba in the Mediterranean Sea, not far from Tuscany. Unfortunately, the animal that resembled a 'real-life pig emoji' was already without life when found.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy