Which Stocks To Buy Now? 5 Tech Stocks To Watch Before October 2021

Could Investors Still Make Money With These Tech Stocks Amid A Choppy Market?. No doubt, tech stocks have been among the most exciting stocks to invest in across the stock market. As the broader market appears to be recovering from its recent weakness, some investors see this as an opportunity to scoop up some bargains. Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know why the stock market was down yesterday. This was partly to do with China Evergrande (OTCMKTS: EGRNF), a property developer drowning in debt and is on the brink of default.