The AbleGamers Foundation Appoints New Director of Peer Counseling, Furthering the Charity's Mission to Combat Social Isolation For Disabled Gamers
Dr. Andy Wu Will Oversee the Growth and Operations of the Charity's Player Consultation Programs. CHARLES TOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / The AbleGamers Foundation - a charity that wields the power of video games to break down the barriers of social isolation for people with disabilities - today announced the appointment of Dr. Andy Wu as the charity's new Senior Director of Peer Counseling, effective immediately. Bringing with him over a decade of expertise in occupational therapy and a deep understanding of program development, Dr. Wu will directly manage and expand the charity's player consultation efforts, leveraging a broad network to get disabled players back in the game in ways that best suit them.www.dallassun.com
Comments / 0