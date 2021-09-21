13th annual Rock Island Arts Festival and schedule

The 13th annual Rock Island Arts Festival (RIAF) is rapidly approaching and the Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC) is finalizing all the preparations. Planning for the Arts Festival takes months of work to make it a very special and smooth running event each year. Thousands of people from the community, out-of-town and out-of-state are expected to come together in Chickasha on the weekend of Oct. 1-3. So, everything must be well-organized and ready-to-go before opening day on Friday, Oct. 1.