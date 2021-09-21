Bridge and Tunnel: Season Two Production Begins for EPIX Drama Series from Edward Burns

Airing on the BET cable channel, the Twenties TV show is a single-camera comedy series created by Lena Waithe. It stars Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Jonica T. Gibbs, Sean “Big Sean” Anderson, Sophina Brown, and Jevon McFerrin. The series centers around a queer screenwriter named Hattie and her two straight girlfriends, Marie and Nia, as they all pursue their dreams and love in Los Angeles. After finding herself homeless and down on her luck, Hattie (Gibbs) is introduced to Ida B. (Brown), a powerful writer and producer who ends up having a soft spot for Hattie. She’s hired to work on Ida B.’s show, Cocoa’s Butter, as an assistant. New to Hollywood and stumbling from relationship to relationship, Hattie searches to find both her voice as a writer and, the right girl. Marie (Elmore) and her husband, Chuck (McFerrin), seemingly have a perfect relationship but, at work, Marie is pitted against the company’s only other black film executive for a promotion. Once a successful child performer, spirited Nia (Graham) is now a yoga instructor who decides to get back into acting. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO