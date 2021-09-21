CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Bridge and Tunnel: Season Two Production Begins for EPIX Drama Series from Edward Burns

tvseriesfinale.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of Bridge and Tunnel is on the way. Production has begun on the second season of the EPIX drama series from Edward Burns. The half-hour dramedy also stars Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller, and Isabella Farrell. The first season aired early this year.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

A Million Little Things: Season Five? Has the ABC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Floriana Lima, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield with Stephanie Szostak recurring. Set in Boston, this series revolves around a tight-knit group of friends who are each feeling stuck in different aspects of their lives. Their worlds are rocked when one of them unexpectedly takes his own life and this horrific event serves as a wake-up call to the others. In season four, the group comes together once again in aspirational and uplifting ways as they help each other through life’s unpredictable curveballs. Friendship isn’t a big thing — it’s a million little things.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Eric McCormack Joins ‘Departure’ As Canadian Series Starts Production On Season 3

Season three of international thriller drama series Departure, headlined by Archie Panjabi, has begun production in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Toronto. Will & Grace alum Eric McCormack has joined the series, produced by Shaftesbury in association with Corus Entertainment, Starlings Television and Red Arrow Studios International. Departure, whose existing two...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Virgin River: Seasons Four & Five; Netflix Renews Romantic Drama Series

Virgin River fans have received some great news. The romantic drama has not only been renewed for one more season but two. The series will now air through at least its fifth season. Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Another Life: Is the Netflix TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

A Netflix science fiction drama, Another Life stars Katee Sackhoff, Selma Blair, Tyler Hoechlin, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow, A. J. Rivera, Alexander Eling, Blu Hunt, Alex Ozerov, Jake Abel, JayR Tinaco, Jessica Camacho, Barbara Williams, and Lina Renna. The space opera centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff), commander of the Salvare space exploration ship, who leads her young crew on a perilous mission, in search of alien intelligence.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlin Stasey
Person
Ryan
Person
Edward Burns
tvseriesfinale.com

Twenties: Season Two? Has the BET Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the BET cable channel, the Twenties TV show is a single-camera comedy series created by Lena Waithe. It stars Christina Elmore, Gabrielle Graham, Jonica T. Gibbs, Sean “Big Sean” Anderson, Sophina Brown, and Jevon McFerrin. The series centers around a queer screenwriter named Hattie and her two straight girlfriends, Marie and Nia, as they all pursue their dreams and love in Los Angeles. After finding herself homeless and down on her luck, Hattie (Gibbs) is introduced to Ida B. (Brown), a powerful writer and producer who ends up having a soft spot for Hattie. She’s hired to work on Ida B.’s show, Cocoa’s Butter, as an assistant. New to Hollywood and stumbling from relationship to relationship, Hattie searches to find both her voice as a writer and, the right girl. Marie (Elmore) and her husband, Chuck (McFerrin), seemingly have a perfect relationship but, at work, Marie is pitted against the company’s only other black film executive for a promotion. Once a successful child performer, spirited Nia (Graham) is now a yoga instructor who decides to get back into acting. While they live separate lives, the girls lean on each other for guidance as they navigate their twenties.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

My Unorthodox Life: Season Two Renewal Announced for Netflix Reality Series

Season two of My Unorthodox Life is coming to Netflix. The streaming service has renewed the reality series which follows a family as they navigate life after leaving their home in Monsey, New York, and their ultra-orthodox Jewish faith. Per Deadline, Julia Haart, her second husband Silvio Scaglia Haart, and...
MONSEY, NY
TVLine

Let the Right One In: Demián Bichir Vampire Drama From Penny Dreadful Vet Ordered to Series at Showtime

Showtime is looking to “upend genre expectations” with new vampire drama Let the Right One In. The network on Wednesday handed a series order to the Demián Bichir-led adaptation, based on the 2004 Swedish novel and the 2008 film of the same name. Adapted by Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful, Away), the 10-episode drama centers on Mark (The Bridge‘s Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Selena: The Series’ Madison Taylor Baez), “whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire,” per the official logline. “Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go...
TV SERIES
femalefirst.co.uk

The trailer for season two of intense crime drama Hightown has arrived

Get ready to dive head-first back into the action... Starzplay, the streaming service that offers a wide variety of exclusive content, has recently unveiled the high-y-anticipated trailer and poster for season two of thrilling crime drama, Hightown. The series from Emmy Award-winner Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Top...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridge And Tunnel#Epix#Drama Series#Deuce#Epix Studios#Mgm
tvseriesfinale.com

Rugrats: Season Two Renewal for Paramount+ Revival Series

Get ready for more Rugrats! Paramount+ has renewed the animated revival series for a second season. The News comes only weeks before the series returns with eight more episodes for season one. The additional episodes will arrive on the streaming service on October 7th. Paramount+ revealed more about the Rugrats...
TV SERIES
Videogamer.com

The Last of Us HBO series offers first picture as production begins

The upcoming The Last of Us HBO-produced TV series has offered us our first look at Joel and Ellie as the series enters production. The image was offered up as part of this year’s The Last of Us Day celebrations, which took place yesterday. While it only shows our main characters from behind, both figures are unmistakably Joel and Ellie surveying a crashed plane. The image was also re-posted by the show’s stars, Pedro Pascal (as Joel) and Bella Ramsey (as Ellie).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

Vikings: Valhalla: Netflix Releases First Look for Historical Sequel Series (Watch)

Vikings: Valhalla is coming soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has released a first look video for the sequel series. Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, and Caroline Henderson star in the series which is set 100 years after the Vikings series. It focuses on the lives of Erik the Red, Leif Erikson, Freydis Eriksdotter, and Harald Hardrada.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two Teased by Netflix with First Look Photos, Footage, Cast Panel (Watch)

Bridgerton fans have been given a treat. Netflix has released teaser footage, first-look photos, and a cast roundtable previewing the historical-fiction drama’s upcoming second season. Phoebe Dynevor, Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Bessie...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Emily in Paris: Season Two of Netflix Comedy Coming in December

Emily in Paris is getting ready to return for its second season on Netflix. The comedy series, stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, William Abadie, and Arnaud Viard. In season two, viewers will continue to follow Emily...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Scenes from a Marriage: Season One Ratings

The original Scener ur ett äktenskap mini-series won multiple awards and has inspired filmmakers for decades. Will this modern version from HBO come to a close after five episodes (like the original) or, could the story continue on in some way? Could Scenes from a Marriage be renewed for a second season, with a new story and/or cast? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Ozark: Season Four; Netflix Teases the Final Season of Crime Drama (Watch)

Ozark is returning for its fourth and final season, and Netflix has released a trailer. The crime drama which stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, and Jessica Francis Dukes. The Netflix series follows a Chicago financial advisor (Bateman) who...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Archer: Season 13 Renewal for Animated Spy Comedy Series on FXX

Sterling Archer and the other spies have survived another year. FXX has renewed the Archer TV show for a lucky 13th season. The 12th season is currently airing on Wednesday nights. An animated spy comedy, Archer stars the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season Two Renewal for Disney+ Fantasy Series

The story of four special orphans will continue. Disney+ has renewed The Mysterious Benedict Society for a second season. The first season of eight episodes finished being released on August 6th. Production on season two starts in 2022. A fantasy series, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy