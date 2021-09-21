Mile High Morning: After hot two-week start, Teddy Bridgewater receives praise from NFL analysts, including a Hall of Famer
As the Broncos have jumped out to a 2-0 start to their season, perhaps no one has been more impressive to viewers than quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Vikings receiver Cris Carter gave Bridgewater a figurative game ball during a segment of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” taking particular pride in Bridgewater's resilience after a career-threatening injury in 2016.www.denverbroncos.com
