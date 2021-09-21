CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Study finds Flagstaff has rudest drivers in Arizona

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe roads are getting more crowded with students back in school and people returning to work. The increased traffic can lead to bad behaviors behind the wheel, and according to a new study, drivers in Flagstaff are the rudest in the state. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has the story.

Toobeornottobe
8d ago

All due to the last two years of apartment expansion, no parking due to that expansion, and over all congested roadways in Northern Az.

#Fox 10
Arizona Daily Sun

Northern Arizona University hospitality students help Flagstaff Family Food Center

Northern Arizona University’s School of Hotel and Restaurant Management is filling in for Flagstaff Family Food Center this week as the organization is closed for repairs. The HRM school curriculum is shifting for the week to prepare around 400 meals a day for people in need in the Flagstaff area. FFFC is sending trucks out twice a day to bring rescued food from local grocery stores and restaurants to the university kitchens and deliver finished meals back to FFFC's Sunnyside location and a local homeless shelter to distribute.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
