Aerospace & Defense

Air Force IG to lead investigation into Kabul drone strike that killed civilians

By Leila Barghouty
Navy Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Gen. Sami Said, the Department of the Air Force inspector general, has been tasked to lead the investigation into the Aug. 29 Hellfire missile strike in Kabul that killed at least 10 civilians. The strike, which U.S. Central Command later dubbed a mistake, was intended to target ISIS-K militants. Said has 45 days from his appointment to complete the investigation, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told Military Times.

#Kabul#Civilian Casualties#Isis#U S Central Command#Military Times#Air Force Ig#The Air Force And Space#The Associated Press#The U S Embassy#Defense#Pentagon#Joint Chiefs#Army#Islamic State#American#The New York Times#The Russian General Staff#The White House#Gold Star
