As the creation story was to the world, so was Bitcoin to cryptocurrency. Since its inception, Bitcoin has allowed for countless innovations. Blockchain technology in general, Altcoins, NFTs, and so many other projects all owe their success to the pioneering work of Satoshi Nakamoto. The last decade brought with it cryptocurrency introduction into the mainstream and that has slowly led to widespread acceptance of crypto as a mainstay of society.

