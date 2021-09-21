CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ramiz Raja fears ‘West versus rest’ split in international cricket

By Video
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Aswr_0c3FVCQT00
England’s tour of Pakistan will not go ahead (Simon Cooper/PA) (PA Archive)

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has warned of a potential divide in international cricket and a “West versus rest” mindset as outrage over England’s decision to cancel their tour of the country continues to grow.

Cricket in Pakistan is at a crossroads after the hasty exit of the New Zealand men’s team on Friday morning – coming against the backdrop of a “credible and specific threat” to team security – and the England and Wales Cricket Board’s subsequent decision to pull out of a historic joint men’s and women’s trip next month.

In announcing its decision to cancel a first Pakistan trip since 2005, the ECB conspicuously failed to mention security concerns, with an official statement instead focusing on a broader unease over travel to the region as well as bubble fatigue.

An official apology as well a commitment to complete a full Test tour in 2022 has done little to soften the blow in Pakistan, with Raja barely able to hide his fury given his country’s willingness to travel to England last summer at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he now expected Australia to pull out of their own tour early next year and believed the West Indies would be “jittery” about making their next scheduled visit.

Kicking off with a reference to his previous success on social media, he said: “How I wish I was still a YouTuber, rather than the chairman of the cricket board because I would have absolutely taken on New Zealand and England unabashedly. In a responsible position I have to make a measured statement here.

“I feel we were used and then we were binned, which is extremely frustrating. I feel we are certainly up against a Western mindset and a Western bloc. I’m just looking at patterns that have developed this Western bloc of not understanding the issues, sitting 20,000 miles away and making a call on our security agencies.

“We have the best security agencies, the most battle-hardened security agencies in the world. Not sharing your fear or threat perception with them is ridiculing our DNA in a way.

Asked if he feared for the sport’s existing international order, he responded: “Yes, I’m viewing it like that and I’m sure the other Asian countries feel the same way…as if you are living on the edge when it comes to playing the Western bloc. That we have to be at our best when we invite them here. That things have to be 2000 per cent correct for them to travel to Asia. It’s just not right.

“They have these blocs of countries and it’s graded, there is the top tier and the not so top tier. I don’t want this ‘Asia versus West’ or ‘West versus rest’ debate to take precedence over the game of cricket but it appears if security threat perception is going to be made as a get-out clause, any member could have a problem with any other member.

“I can get up tomorrow morning and say that we are not comfortable playing in a certain part of England because we feel there could be this little threat.

“We’ve tried to create a bond, we’ve played by the book so many years, we’ve made sure to go out and play in tough times, in quarantine times. We have been a very responsible member of this fraternity but in return we get nothing.”

Raja also suggested he had no confidence in England delivering on their promise to tour next year, following a phone call with ECB counterpart Ian Watmore, and that the PCB could seek to make alternative arrangements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGoCb_0c3FVCQT00
Ian Watmore was unable to reassure Pakistan (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

“I spoke with Ian, chairman of ECB, and said ‘what is the guarantee of England coming back and playing here in 2022?,” he said.

“Because a month before that tour you can easily quote tiredness, players being spooked again, sick of living in a bubble or a threat perception that will probably be not shared with us.

“He clearly had no answer for that, so we’ll clearly have a back-up plan for sure. I don’t know how the board is structured in England. He appeared as if the decision was out of his hands, that there were other influences who really made the call on his behalf.”

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkcitynews.net

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja sends stern message to Blackcaps

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): Newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja lashed out at New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for taking a 'unilateral approach' on security threat after Blackcaps abandoned their tour of Pakistan on Friday. The Blackcaps decided to end the tour following a New Zealand government security...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

You FAILED us! Pakistan accuse England of letting them down in their hour of need after pulling out of next month's T20 tour over travel concerns - with PCB chief Ramiz Raja admitting he feels 'cheated'

England were accused on Monday night of 'failing a member of the cricket fraternity in need' after pulling out of next month's tour of Pakistan, citing increasing concerns about travelling to the region. The stinging verbal attack by PCB chairman Ramiz Raja came just over a year after Pakistan committed...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Pakistan fear England will CANCEL their 2022-23 tour of the country after pulling out of next month's T20s... with chief Ramiz Raja claiming ECB have 'used and binned' cricket in his country

Pakistan fear England will pull out of their 2022-23 tour following their controversial decision to cancel next month's visit — with PCB chairman Ramiz Raja accusing the ECB of 'using and binning' the game in his country. On the day Britain's high commissioner to Pakistan said he supported this year's...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Watmore
kfgo.com

Cricket-Former West Indies all-rounder Samuels charged with alleged corruption

(Reuters) – Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has been charged with breaching four counts of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) anti-corruption code, world cricket’s governing body said on Wednesday. The charges relate to the T10 tournament conducted by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in the United Arab...
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

Ian Chappell talks about international cricket schedule

Melbourne [Australia], September 26 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell has said that the loopholes in international cricket scheduling have come to the forefront in the last month after New Zealand and England called off their tours to Pakistan. He also highlighted no series is 100 per cent guaranteed of...
SPORTS
newyorkcitynews.net

PCB owes Wasim Khan a debt of gratitude for his good leadership: Ramiz Raja

Lahore [Pakistan], September 29 (ANI): The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday unanimously accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Wasim Khan, who had joined the PCB on a three-year contract on February 1, 2019. Following the meeting, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said: "During his time...
SPORTS
The US Sun

Saracens star Ben Earl ready to strike fear into rest of Prem as Londoners make return following salary-cap scandal

SARACENS have served their time for cheating the salary cap - now they are ready to inflict pain on their rivals as they plan to strike fear throughout the Premiership again. Relegated at the end of the 2019-20 season after being found guilty of over-paying their players, the three-times European champs are back in the big time after a year of doom in the Championship.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Pakistan Cricket Board#Wales Cricket Board#Ecb#Test#The West Indies#The Cricket Board#Western#Asian#Pcb
The Independent

Maldives, Sri Lanka and Egypt removed from Foreign Office no-go list

The Foreign Office has updated its advice for travel to the Maldives, Egypt and Sri Lanka to allow for non-essential travel.Despite the UK government moving the countries from the red list to the amber list on 22 September, the FCDO had continued advising against all but essential travel to all three.“The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Maldives, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks,” reads the 28 September update to the FCDO advice on the Maldives, with an identical statement on the other two countries’ pages.There was no update for Bangladesh, which also...
WORLD
The Independent

Australian state's 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans

Australia’s Victoria state on Thursday reported a jump of more than 50% in daily COVID-19 cases, which authorities largely blame on Australian Rules Football parties last weekend that breached pandemic regulations.State capital Melbourne traditionally hosts the annual grand final which the football-obsessed city celebrates with a long weekend.Because of Melbourne's lockdown, two Melbourne teams played for the national premiership on Saturday in the coronavirus-free west coast city of Perth.Contact tracers found a third of Victoria’s 1,438 new infections reported on Thursday had broken pandemic rules by attending social gatherings on the Friday public holiday and on game day, officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Six Pumas banned from Wallabies clash for Covid breach

Argentina's Rugby Championship clash with Australia was thrown into chaos Thursday with six players and two staff ruled out after breaching health orders with an unauthorised trip into New South Wales from Queensland state. "Sanzaar is very disappointed that such a breach has occurred given the clear rules that are in place to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff, and compliance with all relevant health orders," it added.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

BT Sport Cash-Flow, Distribution Would Give DAZN Horse for Its Cart in UK

Recent reports indicate DAZN is engaged in late-stage discussions to purchase BT Sport, a deal that would provide the sports-centric subscription streaming service with valuable U.K. broadcast rights to the English Premier League. The acquisition would also give DAZN an established business; in essence, the horse they need for their cart. Former Turner Sports president David Levy explained streaming companies “need additional arms and legs—other businesses that enable them to [generate] the revenues needed for growth.” Standalone digital companies really can’t afford to pay for the tier one rights they need to build a business under the current economics of...
NFL
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
AFP

Dubai opens glitzy Expo with extravagant show

Dubai opened its extravagant Expo 2020 on Thursday with a flashy ceremony boasting fireworks and lights displays as it attempts to woo the world despite the pandemic. "The entire world gathers in the UAE as we inaugurate together, with the blessing of Allah, Expo 2020 Dubai," Sheikh Hamdan said.
MIDDLE EAST
atlantanews.net

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja sends stern message to Blackcaps

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): Newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja lashed out at New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for taking a 'unilateral approach' on security threat after Blackcaps abandoned their tour of Pakistan on Friday. The Blackcaps decided to end the tour following a New Zealand government security...
SPORTS
dallassun.com

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja sends stern message to Blackcaps

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 17 (ANI): Newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja lashed out at New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for taking a 'unilateral approach' on security threat after Blackcaps abandoned their tour of Pakistan on Friday. The Blackcaps decided to end the tour following a New Zealand government security...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy