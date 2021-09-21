CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea of Thieves Season 4 includes Siren Shrines and Treasuries

Cover picture for the articleRare has gone over the new content coming to Sea of Thieves with the release of Season 4 later this week. Kicking things off are the new Siren Shrines and Siren Treasuries. Siren Shrines will pose players “unique challenges and threats,” but contain plenty of loot to make it all worth it. While Treasuries will pit players against waves of enemies for coral treasures. In both of these new areas, players will discover Sunken Merfolk Statues, which can be used to store treasures and safely transport them to the surface.

When does Sea of Thieves Season 4 start?

Sea of Thieves has offered plunder-a-plenty since it kicked off seasonal content at the beginning of the year. Now players can start getting prepped for Season 4: it’s launching Thursday, September 23. The Season 4 announcement comes courtesy of the Sea of Thieves Twitter account, which revealed the date as...
Sea of Thieves Season 4 Launches on September 23

Fans are in for a treat as Season 4 of this fantastic game is set to premiere on September 23! On Thursday, Rare teased the Sea of Thieves’ season 4. The company has also published a new trailer showcasing the beauty expected to arrive with Season 4. The fourth season promises sunken ruins that will give us all something new and exciting.
Sea of Thieves’ next season sends pirates under the sea

A new Sea of Thieves season is about to begin, which means pirates will be granted new in-game challenges and a Plunder Pass full of rewards. Season 4 is due to start on Sept. 23, and Rare has posted a very short teaser showcasing what the new season will have to offer. It looks as though pirates are going to have to delve beneath the waves, which is a notoriously dangerous place.
Sea of Thieves Season 4 begins next week

Rare has confirmed that Season 4 of Sea of Thieves will get underway on September 23rd. The trailer below teases that players will be heading beneath the waves again in search of untold riches in sunken ruins. We also see what appears to be a potion of some kind and some new loot that players will be able to obtain during the season.
Sea of Thieves Season 4 has players diving The Sunken Kingdom

Sea of Thieves Season Four is available now as a free download on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The new Season expands the game downwards, rather than outwards, by tasking players with exploring The Sunken Kingdom. There are six all-new Siren Shrines hiding beneath the waves, each housing unique Coral treasures that pirates can sell to Trading Companies. That’s not all, though — a lot is new in SoT Season 4, as Rare details in the full Sea of Thieves update 2.3.0 patch notes.
Sea of Thieves Celebrates Talk Like a Pirate Day With Educational Trailer

Today is International Talk Like a Pirate Day, and Rare is celebrating with a basically inevitable trailer. The video educates us on appropriate lingo to use during this auspicious celebration, and if you want to finally learn the difference between “port” and “starboard,” you have come to the right place.
Sea of Thieves is introducing underwater vaults and strongholds to plunder

Fresh off the massively successful Season Three that carried a hefty Pirates of the Caribbean crossover, Sea of Thieves is soon taking players under the waves for its latest major content update as part of Season Four. While the update carrying all the new Siren goodies is slated to come ashore later this week, Rare today unveiled the main features via a handy trailer, seen above.
Sea Of Thieves Season 4 Arrives Thursday

Sea of Thieves has a deluge (yarr harr harr!) of content updates coming this Thursday, September 23, with the arrival of Season 4. Of note, there are Siren Treasuries full of loot that players must do battle for. You can use sunken merfolk statutes to store the loot safely and utilize merfolk to the surface waters to retrieve it so that it doesn’t get stolen! There’s a lot more as well, including encrusted message bottles that lead to new treasures and rewards, new commendations, and some sweet coral stuff. Check out the trailer below for everything Season 4 has to offer!
Sea of Thieves Season 4 Trailer Shows There Is Plenty To Plunder Under The Sea

Sea of Thieves' latest season is on the horizon, and this time it will take players into the dark depths of the sea to battle against the game's Siren enemies. As a new trailer details, Season 4 will add multiple new activities for players to engage with, each taking place underneath the waves. New Siren shrines have been added to the map for players to explore. Each shrine is a unique experience, and treasure awaits players who can overcome the challenges within.
