Sea of Thieves Season 4 includes Siren Shrines and Treasuries

Rare has gone over the new content coming to Sea of Thieves with the release of Season 4 later this week. Kicking things off are the new Siren Shrines and Siren Treasuries. Siren Shrines will pose players “unique challenges and threats,” but contain plenty of loot to make it all worth it. While Treasuries will pit players against waves of enemies for coral treasures. In both of these new areas, players will discover Sunken Merfolk Statues, which can be used to store treasures and safely transport them to the surface.