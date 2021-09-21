Immigrant Artists Lose Their Home After Contentious Eviction
CHICAGO — On the last night in their home of five years, Marcos Hernandez and Ivan Cruz were restless. The musicians had emptied out all the rooms, ordered a pizza and reminisced on their time in a home they had also built as a community space using their own funds. They also created a banner they would hang from the roof as a final goodbye message: “El dinero no puede comprar la dignidad”: “Money can’t buy dignity.”blockclubchicago.org
