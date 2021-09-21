This Indigenous Designer’s Earrings Blew Up—Now He’s Launching Clothes

Why does being bad have to look so good? Think of Cruella de Vil and her Dalmatian-print coats; Miranda Priestley and her impeccable Prada suits; even Regina George and her Y2K-style miniskirts and graphic tees. You can’t deny that those who rule with terror somehow make it look stylish. But there’s one bad guy who’s always remained one of my fashion icons: Zoolander’s Jacobim Mugatu. As one of the main antagonists of the movie—which was released 20 years ago today!—Mugatu is out to brainwash Zoolander in a wacky plot to assassinate the president of Malaysia. And, we’re somewhat sorry to say, he does so with fabulous flair. His style defies the spooky, all-black wardrobe you think a villain should wear and instead favors quirky, colorful, and downright cartoony pieces. He's in a wacky league of his own.

