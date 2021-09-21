CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Indigenous Designer’s Earrings Blew Up—Now He’s Launching Clothes

By Christian Allaire
Throughout the pandemic last year, one would often find Indigenous designer Warren Steven Scott biking his earring shipments to the post office—PPE and all. The Toronto-based talent made his trips a recurring content series on his Instagram Stories, showcasing his devotion to his small business in the process. “People were really supporting small, BIPOC businesses last year,” says Scott. “They rallied behind me and what I’m creating.” It’s hard to grow any business, pandemic or otherwise, but Scott’s earrings truly took off in 2020. His colorful accessories—which are inspired by his Salish roots—consistently sell out. (They’ve even recently been worn by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs, and Canada’s Drag Race contestant Ilona Verley.)

