CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Raspberry Pi gets $45M to meet demand for low-cost PCs and IoT

By Natasha Lomas
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cash injection into the trading arm of the (nonprofit) Raspberry Pi Foundation values it at $500 million (pre-money), founder Eben Upton confirmed. The funding round was led by London-based Lansdowne Partners and The Ezrah Charitable Trust, a private charitable foundation based in the US. “We are pleased to welcome...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Toms Hardware

Crowdfunded Home Automation System Uses Raspberry Pi Compute Module

Crowdfunding pre-orders have begun for the Home Assistant Amber, a home automation system powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. Currently 22% funded on Crowd Supply, the effort has 41 days left to run. The board, which houses gigabit ethernet (with a PoE option to cut down on cabling),...
ADVOCACY
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Used as Blood Analysis Tool

Researchers in India have created a cheap blood testing kit from a Raspberry Pi 4, using light and an automated fluid dispenser to help analyze any biochemical substances in the blood sample. The work, by Sangeeta Palekar and Jayu Kalambe of Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management, has been published in the journal IEEE Sensors and reported by IEEE Spectrum.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eben Upton
ElectronicsWeekly.com

8th gen Intel Core processor industrial edge IoT PCs

Aaeon has introduced an industrial IoT edge PC with a choice of 8th generation Intel Core (Whisky Lake) processors. VPC-5620S IS industrial (right) VPC-5620S VS in-vehicle (below) With up to 64Gbyte of memory, the PCs can be used in intelligent visual analysis applications for smart factories or security, said the...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

$10 Raspberry Pi Pico Alternative Comes With LCD Screen

Microcontroller boards based on the RP2040 chipset, the same SoC that powers the $4 Raspberry Pi Pico are becoming very popular among makers. Newer boards are popping up with extra features appearing on them, such as this 1.14 inch color display, the $10 LILYGO T-Display spotted by CNX Software. It's...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Monitor air quality with the Raspberry Pi Pico Air expansion board

If you’d like to monitor the air quality in your office or home using the Raspberry Pi mini PC, a new expansion board aptly named the Pico Air might be the perfect addition to your air monitoring project. Offering standard Raspberry Pi Pico compatibility and equipped with a handy 0.9 inch OLED display, PMSA003 Sensor and UART(serial) interface the board is now available to back via Kickstarter. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $40 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates).
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot#Economy#Raspberry Pi Foundation#Lansdowne Partners#The Pi Foundation#Techcrunch#The Bloomfield Trust
linuxtoday.com

Raspberry Pi Firewall: How to Install and Manage it by Using UFW

The level of security you need for your Raspberry Pi will strongly depend on how you plan to use it. When your Raspberry Pi is connected to the internet, the minimum security step you should take is to ensure that only ports that you absolutely require to be open are open.
COMPUTERS
Embedded.com

Demand for IoT security services rises with 5G deployments

The seemingly endless series of network security breaches is likely to grow worse as more smart devices are linked via the Internet of Things. Those evolving threats are expected to drive the market for IoT security services to new heights by mid-decade. New York-based ABI Research estimates more than 3...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

Help Medical Research With Folding@home on Raspberry Pi

Folding@Home is a popular distributed computing project that uses the parallell processing power of millions of household computers worldwide. The project simulates protein dynamics, including the process of protein folding and the movements of proteins implicated in a variety of diseases. More recently, Folding@home has focused on helping to understand...
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

Raspberry Pi GPS Logger #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This instructable explains you how to build a compact GPS logger with a raspberry pi zero. The main advantage to this system is that it include a battery and is therefore very compact. The device stores the data in a .nmea file. The following data can easily be shown in...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TrendHunter.com

IoT Video Meeting Solutions

Owl Labs, an innovative office technology company known for its 360-degree videoconferencing products, has announced the launch of Meeting HQ, a wireless in-room control center for video meetings. Designed by a team of robotics experts, the new device aims to eliminate meeting setup time by providing users with a simple...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Powers Art in Seven Segments

We love giant displays, so when news of a 26 x 20.5 inch mega-display which uses 500 seven segment LED displays and is powered by a Raspberry Pi 4 reached our ears via Hackaday, we were irresistibly drawn. The Raspberry Pi is much more than a credit card sized computer, and here we can see how artists incorporating technology into their work.
VISUAL ART
GeekyGadgets

PiKVM v3 Raspberry Pi KVM over IP Hat lets you control servers and workstations remotely

If you need to remotely manage servers or workstations you may be interested in a new open source KVM over IP Hat specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi mini PC. Created by software engineer and open source enthusiast Maxim Devaev the PiKVM v3 HAT fits neatly on top of your Raspberry Pi providing the ability to turn on/off or restart your computer, configure the UEFI/BIOS, and even reinstall the OS using the Virtual CD-ROM or Flash Drive and more. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $145 or £106 (depending on current exchange rates).
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Farnell ships Arduino Nano and Raspberry Pi Pico development boards

The recently released Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect and Raspberry Pi Pico development boards are available from stock at Farnell. They are designed to accelerate development time and time-to-market. They are also competitively priced for deployment in production systems, adds Farnell. The new-to-market Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect and Raspberry Pi Pico...
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theregister.com

Raspberry Pi's trading arm snags £33m investment as flotation rumours sink

Updated The trading arm of the Raspberry Pi Foundation has received a £33m investment – putting paid to rumours that the company was looking to float on the stock exchange as a means of funding growth. The Raspberry Pi project came to the public's attention back in 2011, and by...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy