College for Creative Studies Introduces Reinvisioned and Forward-Thinking Graduate Programs
New advanced, STEM-designated, studio-based degree programs look to the future of design, climate and education. The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is pleased to announce the launch of several new graduate programs: an MA/MFA in Motion Design, MA/MFA in Design for Climate Action, MA in Art Education, MA in Color & Materials Design, MA in Transportation Design and the introduction of the newly revised MA/MFA in User Experience (UX) Design, which strategically combines and enhances MFA Interaction Design and MFA Systems Design Thinking.www.collegeforcreativestudies.edu
