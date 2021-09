Every week on Coach Speak, I’ll give my take on the Cincinnati Bengals’ performance and what the coaches have to say after the game. This week, the offense featured a lot of quick passes out of empty formations but not many shots deep down the field. This is odd since the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow’s favorite deep threat in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. They also struggled to get the run game going, failed to convert third downs, and turned the ball over a whopping four times in the second half.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO