CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

A 9-11 Reflection – My Day in D.C. on 9-11

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, September 11, 2001. When friends and family have asked me over the years to recount for them that day and week I spent in D.C.—I was stranded in our nation’s capital because no commercial airlines were allowed to fly immediately after 9-11—I still struggle to fully describe what I saw and felt that day. It was unlike any other day of my life and I’m certain I’ll always feel that way. On 9/11, I was in Washington, D.C. with the late Clyde C. Holloway, former U.S. Congressman and Louisiana Public Service Commissioner. We were there to try to build support from members of Congress we knew for our campaign for Congress. The day began uneventfully. We had spent the night at a hotel in Crystal City, Virginia which is only a few hundred yards from the Pentagon. That day we woke, had coffee and Mr. Holloway left for the first meeting of the day while I stayed behind to organize. Sometime in the next 10-15 minutes or so, I heard a roar.

www.natchitochestimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Milley's most important admission

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Make sure to join POLITICO on Thursday, Oct. 7, for our inaugural defense forum, where we’ll talk to the decision-makers in the White House, Congress, military and defense industry who are reshaping American power abroad and redefining military readiness for the future of warfare. Assure your spot now by registering here.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
The Week

U.S. commander confirms Taliban floated U.S. control of Kabul security during evacuation

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, on Wednesday testified before the House Armed Services Committee that he had a meeting with Taliban representative Abdul Ghani Baradar in Doha, Qatar. During the Aug. 15 meeting, Baradar floated the idea of the American military taking control of Kabul's security during the evacuation process, McKenzie testified. The remark confirmed previous reporting from The Washington Post.
MILITARY
New York Post

Trump rages against Afghan pullout during bombshell Senate hearing

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that last month’s US withdrawal from Afghanistan was “developed by a child’s mind” as two of America’s top military officers and the secretary of defense confirmed that President Biden was advised to keep at least 2,500 forces in the country to prevent the Taliban from overrunning the Western-backed government.
POTUS
cheneyfreepress.com

Remembering 9/11

On Saturday, Fairchild Air Force Base personnel observed the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., with a somber ceremony. The attacks occurred when Muslim hijackers took control of four commercial aircraft, piloting two into World Trade Center buildings and killing 2,763 people. One crashed into the Pentagon, killing 187 people. Passengers on the fourth aircraft, United Flight 93, wrestled for control of the plane and it crashed in Somerset County, Penn., killing everyone aboard, including 40 passengers and flight crew members.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
southeastsun.com

20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Last week marks the 20th anniversary of the infamous 9/11 terrorist attacks on our nation. It was a day in your life where you remember where you were and what you were doing when you first heard of the attacks on the New York World Trade Center and Pentagon. It changed our world.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Kyl
Tufts Daily

The legacy of 9/11 and the American response

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 was marked by remembrances of the horrific attack 20 years ago that transformed countless lives, our nation and the world at large. The remembrances focused largely on the 2,753 lives lost at Ground Zero — people who undoubtedly deserve to be remembered. As we reflect, remembering...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Gen. Milley calls Afghanistan war a ‘strategic failure’

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his first congressional testimony on the tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war a “strategic failure” and said he believes the U.S. should have kept several thousand troops in the country to prevent the Taliban takeover that happened faster than forecast.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Day#Veterans Day#9 11#D C#Louisiana Public Service#Pentagon#Americans#Taliban#Al Qaeda
Axios

Top Pentagon officials contradict Biden on Afghanistan advice

Earlier this year that the U.S. keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, and that they believed withdrawing those forces would lead to the collapse of the Afghan military. Why it matters: Biden denied last month that his top military advisers wanted troops to remain in Afghanistan, telling ABC's George Stephanopoulos: "No one said that to me that I can recall."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
WashingtonExaminer

Top takeaways from marathon Senate hearing on Afghanistan failures

BIDEN ACCUSED OF LYING: In Senate testimony yesterday, Army Gen. Mark Milley and Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, chairman of the Joint Chiefs and head of the U.S. Central Command, respectively, confirmed what everyone in Washington pretty much already knew. Senior U.S. military leaders opposed the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and advised President Joe Biden that going ahead with the Trump plan posed significant risk of Afghanistan once again becoming a terrorist haven.
FOREIGN POLICY
KTLA

Joint Chiefs chairman: Afghan war was ‘strategic failure,’ troops should have stayed to prevent Taliban takeover

The top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure” and acknowledged to Congress on Tuesday that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban. Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed […]
MILITARY
themtnear.com

Extrospectives: Born on 9/11

For the last 20 years it has been difficult to celebrate my birthday because it falls on an inauspicious date. The synchronized terrorist attacks Al Qaeda sponsored that day rocked the world, changed America’s psyche, and transformed 9/11 into hallowed ground. In the immediate aftermath of those attacks America was...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy