French comfort food in Midtown, a new taco spot in Overland Park, and other Kansas City restaurant openings for October 2021

By Martin Cizmar
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall restaurant and bar openings in Kansas City include a project from The Russell that brings French comfort food to Midtown and a new taqueria in Overland Park. The team behind The Russell has a new project selling French comfort food in Midtown. Tailleur, now open at 3933 Main St. in KCMO, comes from Heather White and AmanteDomingo of The Russell. The menu has some similarities but leans further toward an all-day French bistro, a laAixois in Brookside. Look for quiche in the morning, then mussels, salmon nicoise, duck confit and a French dip later in the day. There’s also a burger, which tracks—the French love burgers for more than most Europeans do.

