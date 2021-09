We have been getting several great news from Amazon this week. We recently received word that the company has scheduled a new hardware event which will take place next week. At the same time, we saw a couple of new items that were coming our way, as the company’s Canadian site had already listed the new Kindle Paperwhite 5 and Paperwhite Signature Edition. The real question was whether we would have to wait until next Tuesday to see the launch of the new Kindles or not. Well, the answer came fast, as Amazon has officially announced these two new models, plus a new Kindle version for your kids.

