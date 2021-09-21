CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: 5-star Evan Stewart destroys defender on his way to a TD

By Peter Warren
Evan Stewart (Chad Simmons / On3)

Evan Stewart is the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 5 player in the On300 for many reasons.

This 58-yard touchdown run from Frisco (Texas) Liberty’s win over Frisco (Texas) Memorial that he posted on his Twitter page illustrates many of them.

Motioning from left to right before the snap, Stewart takes the jet sweep and almost immediately evades a would-be tackler. One defender manages to wrap him up, but Stewart throws him to the ground like a rag doll and continues on like nothing happened.

From there, Stewart sprints down the sidelines, jukes one final defender and jogs into the end zone.

It’s not Evan Stewart’s first insane highlight this season

Stewart’s first viral highlight of the season came last month when he took a screen pass and dashed down the sideline for a score.

With Stewart’s combination of speed, strength and skill, it is unsurprising that he is a constant highlight machine.

Evan Stewart is having a great season for Frisco (Texas) Liberty, which is 4-0 to start the year.

He has 19 receptions for 414 yards and three touchdowns, according to the Dallas Morning News. He also has 82 rushing yards.

Stewart one of best wideout prospects in years

There are a plethora of suitors after Evan Stewart’s signature, who remains uncommitted. He was in The Swamp this past weekend visiting Florida. The Gators are favorites for his signature along with Alabama, LSU and Texas.

Stewart is the No. 1 player in Texas at a time when the state’s talent level might be its best ever. Not only that, but On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power also said Stewart is one of the best wide receiver prospects of the last few years.

“Evan Stewart is one of the best athletes in the country. He’s a blur on the field and consistently runs by defensive backs with ease. The on-field speed is validated by his track profiled – he’s a top sprinter (10.58 100 meters) and long jumper (24+ feet),” Power said. “In watching Stewart play last season, most opposing teams would play bracket coverage against him. It was like watching a basketball team defend a great player with a box and one defense.”

Five-star WR Evan Stewart, No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, forgoes rest of high school season

Five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart, the No. 3 overall player and top-ranked receiver in the Class of 2022, announced Tuesday that he will forgo the remainder of his high school career to focus on his upcoming college decision and future as a college football player. Stewart, a 6-foot, 200-pounder from Liberty High School in Frisco, Texas, made the announcement on Twitter.
FRISCO, TX
Evan Stewart
Frisco Liberty having to play without Evan Stewart, the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver

Note: This report has been updated since it was originally posted. Frisco Liberty will have to play without the nation’s top-ranked wide receiver for at least one more week. Five-star recruit Evan Stewart missed Thursday’s 41-24 win over Lake Dallas and will be out next week as well, when No. 9 Liberty faces No. 7 Frisco in a matchup of area-ranked teams. Thursday was the second game that Stewart has missed in the last three weeks.
FRISCO, TX
WATCH: Donovan Edwards dazzles with two TD runs

It was only a matter fo time before Donovan Edwards found the end-zone for Michigan. Well, it took till the third quarter of his third game to get there. But he found it, then found it again. First, Edwards, with Michigan leading 49-3, powered his way for the four yard...
FOOTBALL
