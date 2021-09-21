CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Duke, Kentucky Nos. 1, 2 in ESPN's 2022 Recruiting Rankings

On3.com
On3.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2B2h_0c3FKtTd00
(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Following Dereck Lively’s commitment to Duke, ESPN updated its 2022 team recruiting rankings. As expected, it’s a two-way battle at the top between Kentucky and Duke, with the Blue Devils currently holding the edge. Is there any way the Cats can claim the top spot? Jeff Borzello and Adam Finkelstein said landing Lively would have done it, but Kentucky could still climb to No. 1 if they get Cason Wallace and Adem Bona.

Kentucky is the one program that can catch Duke in the class rankings — although it’s a task that became much harder when Dereck Lively picked the Blue Devils over the Wildcats. But John Calipari already has three five-star prospects in the fold and can be perceived as the favorite for two more. No. 1 overall prospect Shaedon Sharpe wasn’t ranked at all last summer, but he established himself this past summer as the premier scoring guard in the class. He has good size and strength and is an elite athlete and finisher at the rim.

Chris Livingston has been a name to watch since early in his high school career, and he remains one of the top 15 prospects in 2022. He’s a versatile weapon at both ends of the floor and is at his best in transition. Then there’s Skyy Clark, a 6-foot-3 point guard who missed the summer with an ACL injury. Clark pledged to the Wildcats last October, and despite rumors of a reclassification to 2021, he has remained in 2022. Kentucky is still heavily in the mix for Cason Wallace (No. 9) and Adem Bona (No. 17).

Currently, Duke has four 2022 commitments: C Dereck Lively (ESPN No. 2), SF Dariq Whitehead (No. 5), C Kyle Filipowki (No. 10), and SG Jaden Schutt (No. 47). The Blue Devils are also pursuing SG JJ Starling (No. 27) and PF Mark Mitchell (No. 30). Should Kentucky land both Wallace and Bona, Nos. 9 and 17 in ESPN’s rankings, it would appear to be a more impressive haul.

Kentucky, Duke recruits in ESPN’s 2022 Rankings

  • 1. Shaedon Sharpe, SG – Kentucky
  • 2. Dereck Lively, C – Duke
  • 5. Dariq Whitehead, SF – Duke
  • 9. Cason Wallace, PG – Kentucky target
  • 10. Kyle Filipowski, C – Duke
  • 12. Chris Livingston, SF – Kentucky
  • 16. Skyy Clark, SG – Kentucky
  • 17. Adem Bona, C – Kentucky target
  • 27. J.J. Starling, SG – Duke target
  • 30. Mark Mitchell, PF – Duke target
  • 47. Jaden Schutt, SG – Duke

Of course, recruiting services differ on rankings. 247 Sports’ Eric Bossi says if Duke lands both Mitchell and Starling and Kentucky gets Wallace and Bona, the Blue Devils will still have the edge by the slimmest of margins, 70.94 to 70.83.

Or, we just beat them on the court when it matters.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Kentucky WBB finalizes TV times for 2021-22 schedule; 3 ESPN games included

Go ahead and plan accordingly, the 2021-22 Kentucky Women’s Basketball Team has unveiled the complete schedule for the upcoming season. The schedule was initially released earlier this month, but the TV selections and tipoff times had not been announced until Wednesday afternoon. Now that we have those confirmed, we can begin to adjust our calendars. Kentucky will be featured in three games on ESPN and one on ESPN2 this season.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

KSR Today: Preparing for Florida; Basketball practice underway

Good morning, folks! Are we getting antsy yet for Saturday’s game against Florida? How about we start the day by reminiscing on last weekend’s big win over South Carolina, then?. Cool? Cool. Now let’s get into the news and notes you need to know ahead of your Thursday. Basketball practice...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Rivals says Chris Rodriguez is most important player to his team in CFB

The college football world is filled with can’t-miss superstars in every conference and at every level. Good teams, bad teams, from high-level Power 5 programs down to the FCS ranks, you’ll find countless players infinitely important to their respective teams. Chris Rodriguez is that player for the Kentucky Wildcats. According...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
On3.com

Florida reveals fresh uniforms for game versus Kentucky

When Florida travels to Lexington this weekend, they will don fresh away uniforms as they look to end Kentucky’s undefeated season. The orange and white combination with blue block numbers will stand out in a sea of blue at Kroger Field. In addition to the sleek uniforms, the Gators bring...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Georgia, N.C. State to meet in 2033, 2034 non-conference series

Georgia under Kirby Smart has been aggressive in scheduling future non-conference series, and Bulldog fans got another taste of that on Wednesday. According to a contract obtained through an open records request by Marc Weiszer and the Athens Banner-Herald, Georgia will meet N.C. State during the 2033 and 2034 football seasons.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Brad White, Kentucky defense eager to face Florida Gators

Kentucky Football (4-0) is in the process of preparing for a top 10 matchup against the Florida Gators (3-1). Kroger Field is going to be as packed as it’s ever been as the ‘Cats have a terrific shot at continuing a potentially very special season. It sure won’t come easy, though, and this week’s practices are vitally important to any success on Saturday.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adem Bona
Person
John Calipari
On3.com

Nick Smith, elite combo guard, commits to Arkansas

Nick Smith, a 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Sherwood (Ark.) North Little Rock has committed to Arkansas basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. Smith is the Razorbacks’ fourth commitment of the class, joining four-star combo guard Derrian Ford, four-star small forward Barry Dunning, and four-star small forward Joseph Pinion.
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Kentucky Volleyball thwarts Ole Miss comeback in 3-2 win

No. 6 Kentucky Volleyball Team squeaked by the Ole Miss Rebels (12-1) 3 sets to 2 to advance to 9-3 on the season and 2-0 in the SEC. The ‘Cats came out and won the first two sets, but let the home team steal the next two to force a game 5. But in the fifth set, Kentucky put the hammer down against one of the stronger teams in the SEC, handing Ole Miss its first loss of the season.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Recruiting Rankings#Kentucky Nos#The Blue Devils#Acl#Wildcats#C Dereck#Pg#247 Sports
On3.com

Arkansas offers 2023 Georgia safety Jayden Davis

Arkansas extended an offer to Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill junior safety Jayden Davis on Wednesday. Davis is a consensus three-star player who has had an impressive last few months and is making a name for himself on the recruiting trail. Jayden Davis is rising on the national scene. Jayden Davis’...
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Dillon Tatum to Michigan State: "I followed my heart"

Some felt he would follow his former coach and teammates to Michigan early, but West Bloomfield (Mich.) talented safety Dillon Tatum made his own decision. He has committed to Michigan State. “I had a lot of people in my ear about Michigan, and how I should go there with coach...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

How Ohio State is approaching defensive play-calling

The Ohio State Buckeyes begin Big Ten conference play this weekend. While they already defeated Minnesota to open their season, the real meat and potatoes of their schedule begins this Saturday against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Through the first month of the season, Ohio State‘s defense has been the subject...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Big 12 Power Rankings ahead of Week 5 of college football

FPI (Football Power Index Rank vs. all FBS teams) is ESPN’s measurement used to grade and rank teams based on criteria like strength of schedule, game control, and strength of rank. 1. Oklahoma Sooners (3) – Oklahoma continues to win in a tough gritty fashion. Last week’s game against West...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

KSR Show Thread 9/30: One day closer to Florida

Good morning, friends, and welcome to the Thursday edition of Kentucky Sports Radio. Today, the gang will continue to get you ready for Saturday’s big game against Florida, discuss the National Labor Relations Board’s argument that college athletes should be considered employees, and make fun of mad UofL media. It’ll be a grand old time!
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Jarell Stinson: "Ole Miss is the next big thing in college football"

Opelika (Ala.) cornerback Jarell Stinson has hopped on the Lane Train. Ole Miss is a hot topic in college football and the 5-foot-10, 160-pound speedster has committed to the Rebels. “Ole Miss is the next big thing in college football,” Stinson said. “The program is shooting up, Lane Kiffin is...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy