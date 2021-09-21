Introducing the Government Hall of Fame Class of 2021
In 2019, Government Executive launched the Government Hall of Fame with a singular purpose: to provide the kind of recognition for government’s all-time greats that luminaries in other fields have long received. With all of the challenges that the federal government has had to take on since then, it’s more important than ever to honor those who have demonstrated sustained achievement and unparalleled dedication to public service throughout their careers.www.govexec.com
