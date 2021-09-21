CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Introducing the Government Hall of Fame Class of 2021

By Tom Shoop
GovExec.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, Government Executive launched the Government Hall of Fame with a singular purpose: to provide the kind of recognition for government’s all-time greats that luminaries in other fields have long received. With all of the challenges that the federal government has had to take on since then, it’s more important than ever to honor those who have demonstrated sustained achievement and unparalleled dedication to public service throughout their careers.

www.govexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
GovExec.com

GovExec Daily: The 2021 Government Hall of Famers and Teddy Award Winners

The coronavirus pandemic has shown the importance of government work in stark reality over the past 18 months. The Government Hall of Fame and The Theodore Roosevelt Government Leadership Awards were started in 2019 to honor those who have achieved great things as federal officials and industry leaders. GovExec this...
POLITICS
thedrive

20 KC-135s Were Rapidly Launched Out Of Fairchild AFB This Morning (Updated)

A massive flock of KC-135 tankers left Fairchild AFB in quick succession this morning and are now flying across the country. Aircraft trackers got a special surprise on Wednesday, September 29th, when a massive string of KC-135 tankers launched in quick succession out of Fairchild Air Force Base in northeastern Washington State. Soon it became apparent that no less than 17, and possibly more [the number was 20, see the update at the bottom of the post], of the ancient aerial refuelers were on some sort of mission, flying in a tightly-packed line across the northern United States.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Top Republicans rub shoulders with extremists in secretive rightwing group, leak reveals

Wealthy entrepreneurs and media moguls also named on membership list for influential Council for National Policy. A leaked document has revealed the membership list of the secretive Council for National Policy (CNP), showing how it provides opportunities for elite Republicans, wealthy entrepreneurs, media proprietors and pillars of the US conservative movement to rub shoulders with anti-abortion and anti-Islamic extremists.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Ochoa
Person
Patsy Mink
Person
Virginia Hall
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Person
Alexander Hamilton
AFP

US 'lost' the 20-year war in Afghanistan: top US general

The top US general conceded in a stark admission on Wednesday that the United States "lost" the 20-year war in Afghanistan. "It is clear, it is obvious to all of us, that the war in Afghanistan did not end on the terms we wanted, with the Taliban in power in Kabul," General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the House Armed Services Committee. "The war was a strategic failure," Milley told a committee hearing about the US troop pullout from Afghanistan and the chaotic evacuation from the capital Kabul. "It wasn't lost in the last 20 days or even 20 months," Milley said.
MILITARY
Daily Press

Virginia’s Department of Veterans Services selects its first military spouse liaison

Virginia has set up a state government post within the state Department of Veterans Services to serve as a point of contact for military spouses. Kayla LaFond, an active duty military spouse, will be the department’s first military spouse liaison. She’ll serve as an advocate for military spouses and recommend policies and legislation to the governor and General Assembly. She had been serving ...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Government Executive#The Hall Of Fame#Treasury#The National Zoo#Smithsonian#Silent Spring#Fws#German#Oss#Allied#British#The Continental Army#Federalist#Internal Revenue#Freddie Mac#The Union Army#The Treasury Department#House#Asian American
GovExec.com

Defense Business Board Relaunches After Pentagon Review

The Biden administration has reassembled one of the Pentagon’s most influential advisory boards with a diverse group of business leaders, seven months after it was disbanded. Earlier this month, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks swore in the Defense Business Board’s chair Deborah Lee James, the former U.S. Air Force secretary...
ECONOMY
GovExec.com

Contracting Community Braces for Possible Government Shutdown

Contracting groups and experts are advising federal contractors on planning for a possible government shutdown at the end of the week and mitigating any adverse effects. On Monday evening, Senate Republicans blocked a short-term government spending bill that would have also paused the debt ceiling as the United States is reaching its borrowing limit. The House passed the measure last week. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to Congress on Tuesday morning that the United States will run out of flexibility on the debt ceiling on October 18. Government funding ends on September 30.
U.S. POLITICS
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Switzerland
TIME

The Unmaking of the White Christian Worldview

As I came of age in Woodville Heights Baptist Church, on the white working-class side of Jackson, Miss., I internalized a cycle of sin, confession and repentance as a daily part of my life. Though I wasn’t aware of it at the time, this was a double inheritance. Beneath this seemingly icy surface of guilt and culpability flowed a deeper current of innocence and entitlement. Individually, I was a sinner, but collectively, I was part of a special tribe. Whatever our humble social stations might be, we white Christians were God’s chosen instruments of spreading salvation and civilization to the world.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy