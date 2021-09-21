CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Josh Heupel gives quarterbacks update ahead of Tennessee vs. Florida

By Jonathan Wagner about 12 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AAXHz_0c3FJGWr00
Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

In Tennessee’s Week 2 loss against Pittsburgh, quarterback Joe Milton III left the game after taking a big hit. Milton did not play on Saturday against Tennessee Tech, and backup Hendon Hooker got the start for the Volunteers. On Monday, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel gave an update on Milton’s recovery.

“I never speak in hypotheticals,” Heupel said to reporters. “(Joe Milton III) got a little bit of work last week. We’ll find out where he is in particular Tuesday or Wednesday here and see where we are at this point as far as whether he’ll be able to play or not.”

Milton has completed 18 of his 35 passes in two games this season for 189 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. He also has 98 yards and two touchdowns rushing. He previously spent three years at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee ahead of this season to compete for the quarterback job.

Hooker impressed as Tennessee’s quarterback

Against Tennessee Tech, Hooker threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns with 64 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Tennessee easily ran away with a 56-0 victory to improve to 2-1 on the season. After the game, Heupel said that he was happy with what he saw from Hooker but that there is obvious room for improvement.

“Some real positives,” Heupel said on Saturday. “He was decisive, accurate at times, did a good job using his feet at times, but the turnovers can’t happen. There were some plays in the pass game from in the pocket with wide receivers behind the secondary and not connecting on those. You have to, at some point, make those plays.”

As a whole, Heupel wants to see cleaner football from his offense. Whether it’s Hooker or Milton at quarterback, Tennessee has room to grow into a more efficient offense.

“When we’re playing with tempo, we want to be more efficient,” said Heupel. “That can be ball mechanics, it can be alignment and assignment. All of those things can help us play quicker when we’re playing within our offense. Even when we’re not playing in our tempo, the execution can be higher. You guys have seen opportunities that present themselves, in particular in the vertical pass game, that we have to start hitting. We’re capable of it. I’ve seen us do it. It’s time to go execute that on the field.”

After three seasons at Virginia Tech, Hooker is in his first year in Tennessee’s quarterback room. On the season, he has completed 33 of his 47 passes for 292 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He also has 113 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Tennessee and No. 11 Florida are slated to kick off at 7PM ET on Saturday night in Gainesville.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Florida run game provides dilemma for Kentucky defense

In 2019, Kentucky rushed for 350 yards per outing in their last eight games with a rush average of 7.04 yards. With Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback, the Wildcats gave defenses fits with their versatile rushing attack that added on some option principles. Florida is doing something similar this year.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Florida: Mentally Prepare for Heartbreak

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. A sold out crowd will pack Kroger Field for one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the year against a top ten Florida team. All of the pieces are in place for a monumental Kentucky victory. Catastrophic mistakes are the only thing standing in the Wildcats’ way. It feels like deja vu is happening all over again, with heartbreak looming right around the corner.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Florida reveals fresh uniforms for game versus Kentucky

When Florida travels to Lexington this weekend, they will don fresh away uniforms as they look to end Kentucky’s undefeated season. The orange and white combination with blue block numbers will stand out in a sea of blue at Kroger Field. In addition to the sleek uniforms, the Gators bring...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
City
Milton, TN
State
Florida State
Local
Tennessee Football
On3.com

Scouting Report: Florida Gators

It’s a big game week in the Bluegrass State. There is a major buzz around the Kentucky football program and the Saturday night contest against Florida is a sellout. The ball has been teed up and now it’s time to drive for the green. However, Dan Mullen and the Gators...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Kirby Smart explains how Georgia prepares mentally for top-10 matchup

Kirby Smart, midway through his sixth season as the Georgia Bulldogs head coach, has had some semblance of success against AP top-10 opponents since his arrival in Athens. Georgia is 11-6 against top-10 teams under Smart, with the most recent coming in Week 1 against Clemson — a game that, as it later became clear, may have been more of a statement of Clemson’s deficiencies than Georgia’s prowess.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

A big one in Athens: Anonymous coach feedback on Arkansas-Georgia

By the end of Saturday, at least two of the SEC’s five unbeaten teams no longer will be undefeated. No. 1 Alabama plays host to No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 2 Georgia welcomes in No. 8 Arkansas. So what should you expect from these two big SEC showdowns? To get you a better feel, On3 asked for feedback from eight coaches and team staffers who have either seen tape or been in games against Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and/or Ole Miss.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
On3.com

Georgia, N.C. State to meet in 2033, 2034 non-conference series

Georgia under Kirby Smart has been aggressive in scheduling future non-conference series, and Bulldog fans got another taste of that on Wednesday. According to a contract obtained through an open records request by Marc Weiszer and the Athens Banner-Herald, Georgia will meet N.C. State during the 2033 and 2034 football seasons.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

2022 On300 four-star safety Chace Biddle visiting Missouri

Garland (Texas) High safety and SMU commit Chace Biddle will take an official visit to Missouri this weekend for the Tigers’ game against Tennessee, according to On3 Senior National Recruiting Analyst Gerry Hamilton. Biddle, ranked the No. 161 overall player in the 2022 On300, committed to the Mustangs July 7...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Tech#Game Mechanics#American Football#Volunteers
On3.com

5-star Mykel Williams highlights impressive Georgia visit list

While a lot of the attention is going to be on Alabama because of Arch Manning’s visit, Georgia also is set to host numerous elite prospects for its showdown with Arkansas. At the top of the Dawgs’ wish list is five-star DL Mykel Williams of Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway. Williams, the No. 5 player in the nation, continues to be the center of one of the fiercest recruiting battles in the country.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Brad White on returning players suiting up for Florida: "We'll just see. It's so early."

Kentucky Football will tackle its toughest challenge of the 2021 season thus far when the Florida Gators come to Lexington on Saturday. The Wildcats will need everyone playing at full strength and with a clear head if hopes of an upset are to come true. Wan’Dale Robinson will be ready to roll despite a minor hamstring injury and the rest of the roster is looking quite healthy.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Northwestern offers 2023 top-100 recruit Samson Okunlola

Northwestern offered Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy four-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola a scholarship on Thursday. Okunlola is the No. 75 prospect in the 2023 On3 Top 100 and the fifth-best offensive tackle in the class. He has over 30 offers from some of the best programs in the country. Northwestern...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

5 Texas High School football games to watch for week 6

Week 6 of the Texas High School football season kicks off tonight as teams across the state begin district play. Nearly 28% of Texas high school football teams are on bye this week, the largest of the season. This week’s 5 games to watch features matchups from the greater Houston...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

How Mike Locksley, Dan Enos are molding another Tagovailoa into a star QB

While Maryland coach Mike Locksley ran meetings with his staff this summer, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was conducting meetings of his own. It was a nightly ritual inside the Terrapins’ team hotel during Maryland’s preseason camp. As Locksley and his coaches prepped for the next day, Tagovailoa — unknown to his coach at the time — was doing the same with the team’s quarterbacks and wide receivers. Scripts were gathered from Maryland graduate assistants. Then, at those meetings, Tagovailoa went over everything from signals to the reads on each individual play.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

ACC Power Rankings ahead of Week 5 of college football

ESPN’s Football Power Index updated its ACC power rankings based on their performance heading into Week 5. The new power rankings provide an updated look at where each team stands within the conference and how they stack up nationally. Clemson remains on top despite a Week Four loss against NC...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy