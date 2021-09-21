CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Kraken Player Preview: D Gustav Olofsson

By Jonathan Amatulli
krakenchronicle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGustav Olofsson may struggle to carve out a role in a crowded Seattle Kraken defense corps, but his role will be important nonetheless. Selected From: Free Agency [2020-21 Team: Laval Rocket – AHL]. Position: D. Age: 26. Contract: 1 yr. left at $750,000. 2020-21 Season Stats: 24 GP – 1...

